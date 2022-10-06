 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myrna Amen

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

1940-2022

Myrna passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk surrounded by her family.

Myrna was born on Dec. 9, 1940, in Denver, Colo., to Carl and Helen (Wiederspan) Schafer. She attended grade school at District 21 and graduated from Culbertson High School in 1959. She then went to McCook Cosmetology School.

She married Kenneth Amen on April 7, 1963, at the Methodist Church in Culbertson. After their marriage, Myrna and Ken moved to Norfolk. They lived on the family farm now known as Amen Dairy. To this union they had four children: Connie, Karen, Michael and Mark. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April.

Myrna enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, baking and anyone who came to the house knew there would be a cookie or pie waiting. She loved taking care of her home, but her love for the outdoors was more. She took great pride in her children going to many of their school functions. She would spend her evenings embroidering and crocheting if she wasn’t at a ballgame of some sort.

Ken and Myrna enjoyed traveling. They took a cruise to the Bahamas and several bus tours. They toured Hawaii, Universal Studios, Las Vegas and traveled to Germany to visit family. She was member of the Sunny Del Homemakers Extension Club, Nebraska Dairy Women’s Association and the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, where she held the following positions: deaconess, fellowship leader, Sunday school teacher and church cleaner for many years.

Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Amen of Norfolk; children Connie Amen of Wisner, Karen (Hans) Ruge of Norfolk, Mike (Tammy) Amen of Norfolk, Mark (Kathy) Amen of Norfolk; grandson who was raised like a son, Travis (Jennifer) Amen; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Susan Carlson of Norfolk; sister-in-law Joanne Schafer; several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen; brother Ronald Schafer; brother-in-law Delane Carlson; father-in-law Arthur Amen; mother-in-law Alma Amen; and brother and sister-in-law Delbert and Betty Amen.

Casketbearers will be Travis Amen, Justin Amen, Aaron Wells, Ryker Amen, Garret Ruge and Mikey Smith. Honorary casketbearers are Makayla Ruge, Jenna Ruge, Ashley Amen, Ericka Amen, Victoria Wells and Keisha Nelson.

The family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Kevin Rehm

Kevin Rehm

CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

LaVerne Evans

LaVerne Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for LaVerne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Hartington City Cemetery.

Jackie Block

Jackie Block

CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services and visitation for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, have been postponed to a later date.

Hylen Dahlberg

Hylen Dahlberg

LYNCH — Graveside services for Hylen Dahlberg, 81, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Russ Grim will officiate.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Hazella, Glen and Mickey May

Hazella, Glen and Mickey May

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private family burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Isaac Reeves

Isaac Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara