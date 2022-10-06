Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1940-2022
Myrna passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk surrounded by her family.
Myrna was born on Dec. 9, 1940, in Denver, Colo., to Carl and Helen (Wiederspan) Schafer. She attended grade school at District 21 and graduated from Culbertson High School in 1959. She then went to McCook Cosmetology School.
She married Kenneth Amen on April 7, 1963, at the Methodist Church in Culbertson. After their marriage, Myrna and Ken moved to Norfolk. They lived on the family farm now known as Amen Dairy. To this union they had four children: Connie, Karen, Michael and Mark. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April.
Myrna enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, baking and anyone who came to the house knew there would be a cookie or pie waiting. She loved taking care of her home, but her love for the outdoors was more. She took great pride in her children going to many of their school functions. She would spend her evenings embroidering and crocheting if she wasn’t at a ballgame of some sort.
Ken and Myrna enjoyed traveling. They took a cruise to the Bahamas and several bus tours. They toured Hawaii, Universal Studios, Las Vegas and traveled to Germany to visit family. She was member of the Sunny Del Homemakers Extension Club, Nebraska Dairy Women’s Association and the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, where she held the following positions: deaconess, fellowship leader, Sunday school teacher and church cleaner for many years.
Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Amen of Norfolk; children Connie Amen of Wisner, Karen (Hans) Ruge of Norfolk, Mike (Tammy) Amen of Norfolk, Mark (Kathy) Amen of Norfolk; grandson who was raised like a son, Travis (Jennifer) Amen; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Susan Carlson of Norfolk; sister-in-law Joanne Schafer; several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen; brother Ronald Schafer; brother-in-law Delane Carlson; father-in-law Arthur Amen; mother-in-law Alma Amen; and brother and sister-in-law Delbert and Betty Amen.
Casketbearers will be Travis Amen, Justin Amen, Aaron Wells, Ryker Amen, Garret Ruge and Mikey Smith. Honorary casketbearers are Makayla Ruge, Jenna Ruge, Ashley Amen, Ericka Amen, Victoria Wells and Keisha Nelson.
The family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.