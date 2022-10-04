NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …
SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Linda Meilke died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Hylen Dahlberg, 81, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Hylen Dahlberg died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her residence.
TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate, with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home i…
CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Joseph F. Mack, 73, Shamrock, Texas, formerly of Atkinson, will be Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Military graveside rites will be by the Atkinson American Legion Farley/Tushla Post 86, with the Rev. Ross Burkh…