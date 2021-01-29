WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are strongly encouraged at the visitation and the funeral. Seating will be socially distanced by households.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
1921-2021
The service will be live streamed on Monday at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Myra E. (Siemers) Hansen, daughter of John E. and Anna (Krieger) Siemers, was born Oct. 29, 1921, at the home place in rural Wisner.
Myra attended grade school at District 67 in Cuming County and graduated from Wisner High School in 1939. The next couple of years she stayed at home and helped with the household chores.
On Jan. 11, 1942, she married Arnold H. Westerhold. The first year of their marriage was spent in San Diego, Calif., where Arnold worked at Consolidated Aircraft until entering the service in November 1942.
Myra joined him at several camps in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and California; she worked different jobs at each location. To this union one son, Keith, was born. Following their return from the European theatre, Arnold’s division (Army 86th) was redeployed to The Philippines, where he died in December 1945 following a short illness.
Myra married Harold L. Hansen on Dec. 1, 1949. The first seven years of their marriage they farmed near Laurel. From there, they moved to Myra’s home farm close to Wisner. They farmed there from November 1956 until April 1986 when Harold passed away.
Myra continued the farming operation until 1993 when she moved to her home in Wisner. Four children were born to this union: Wayne, Carole, Steven and Kathy.
In her younger days, Myra enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and lambs and having a big garden, canning many vegetables and fruits. She especially enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching.
She was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Circles, the Nifty Neighbors Project Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary and the Pinochle Club. More recently, her grandchildren’s games and activities garnered her attention. Her greatest love was being surrounded by her family — particularly Christmases at home and annual summer outings at Gavin’s Point or elsewhere.
Myra is survived by her five children, Keith (Jane) Westerhold of Westfield, N.J., Wayne (Sally) Hansen of Pender, Carole Kieckhafer of Hooper, Steve Hansen of Stanton and Kathy Anstine of Omaha; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses; a sister; two brothers; maternal and fraternal grandparents; and all her aunts and uncles.