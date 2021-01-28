WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326,…
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.
OSMOND — Services for Norbert Krienert, 101, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Martha E. Frew, 98, Ainsworth, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.