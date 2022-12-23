TILDEN — Services for Mychelle D. Halsey, 66, of Meadow Grove are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Mychelle Halsey died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
TILDEN — Services for Mychelle D. Halsey, 66, of Meadow Grove are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Mychelle Halsey died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice J. Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WISNER — Dale D. Chleboun, 77, of Wisner died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Memorial services with military rites for Al Wittig, 94, of Wayne will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel E. “Danny” Smith, 71, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16…
WAUSA — Memorial services for Evelyn Blohm, 80, Wausa, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Della M. Strand, 94, of rural Lindsay are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Private family services for Kenneth E. “Bub” Jefferis, 68, of Long Pine will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.