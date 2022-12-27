NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mychelle D. Halsey, 66, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
Mychelle Halsey died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1956-2022
Mychelle D. Halsey, daughter of Jack Horrocks and Vernell Olderding, was born Sept. 23, 1956. She was born and raised in Meadow Grove. She attended Elkhorn Valley Schools but obtained her GED later in life.
In February 1981, she married Ken Halsey. Together they had two children. Mychelle worked at Casey’s General Store, where she met many people and enjoyed getting to know them. Although she was not a member, she enjoyed watching NCN’s broadcast of Our Savior Lutheran Church every Sunday.
Mychelle enjoyed spending time on her deck or in her rocker, traveling to the Black Hills with her friend, Scott, and spoiling her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her world.
She died Dec. 22 at Faith Regional Health Services, after a nine-month battle with cancer. She passed away surrounded by love.
Survivors include her friend, Scott of Grand Island; son Brody (Jessica) Halsey of Lincoln; daughter Taysha (Cory) Schold of Norfolk; and six grandchildren: Anden, Rinley, Bruxen, Kemp, Isla and Macy; three brothers, Mike Horrocks of Meadow Grove, Cary (Deb) Horrocks of Fremont and Marti Horrocks of Meadow Grove; and five nieces and nephews.