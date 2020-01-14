CREIGHTON — Services for Murmetta Crowe, 79, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
YANKTON — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, are pending at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Strope, 88, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Don Pahl will officiate with burial in Hope Enterprise Cemetery in rural Orchard.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Russell W. Bennett, 96, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Vern Olson will officiate with burial in the Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, Ame…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carolyn J. Hrabanek, 79, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bart Fouts will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Randy Boelter, 54, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Marvin T. Wieseler, 92, Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James with military rites by Wynot American Legion Post 31.
WAUSA — Services for Verlene Gunderson, 91, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.