Murl Olsen

COLERIDGE — Services for Murl Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and an hour prior to services Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2020
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Ole was born on Oct. 4, 1938, on his Grandpa George Janssen’s farm outside of Coleridge to Murl and Bernice (Janssen) Olsen. Ole attended both elementary and high school in Coleridge and graduated in 1956. Fresh out of high school, he volunteered for the U.S. Army. He served in Korea, Fort Bragg, N.C., and Fort Carson, Colo.
After serving, he worked for Beach Craft in Wichita, Kan., before returning home to work on Grandpa Janssen’s farm.
In 1960, he married the love of his life, Linda Lorraine Lofgren. They started farming and raised their three sons on the farm. Farming was Ole’s passion which he did for the remainder of his life.
Sylvan belonged to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, served on church council and volunteered to do snow removal for the church for 40 years. He also coached town team baseball for many years.
Ole worked for Whole Hog Genetics for the past several years. He was an avid Bulldog and Husker fan and a true patriot. He loved to play cards (his house, his rules). Ole enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and prosper and enjoyed visiting with most anyone.
Sylvan is survived by his spouse, Linda of Coleridge; three sons, Monte (Jill) Olsen of Grandview, Mo., Kirk (Sharon) Olsen of Coleridge and Mike (Denise) Olsen of Coleridge; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, Grace, Kellar, Lily Olsen, Asa, Amariyah Miess and Kolby Neel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murlin and Bernice Olsen; sisters and brothers-in-law Yvonne and Duane Dirks and Marcia and Donald Feelhaver; and an infant brother, Monte Dean Olsen.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Monte (Lyndsey) Olsen, Mallory (Christopher) Miess, Luther Olsen, Taylor (James) Olsen Neel, Shelby (Shane) Olsen Asmus, Aaron Olsen, Ross Olsen and Keely Olsen.