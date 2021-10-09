You have permission to edit this article.
Morton McBride

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

There will be no visitation.

“Mort” McBride died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Care Center, Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM.

In other news

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Roger Elsberry

Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.

Kyle Treat

AINSWORTH — Kyle I. Treat, 57, Ainsworth, died recently at his home in Ainsworth. No services are planned.

Louisa Weyer

Louisa Weyer

AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Louisa “Ellen” Weyer, 79, Ainsworth, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. Louisa Weyer died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Parkside Manor in Stuart.

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

SANTEE — Services for Emily C. “Amee” Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Jones, Okla., formerly of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs and Ron Thomas will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.

Gloria Doffin

Gloria Doffin

HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gloria Doffin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in rural Hoskins.

Gerald McNally

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

