Morton McBride

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
There will be no visitation.
“Mort” McBride died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Care Center, Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM.