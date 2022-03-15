PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce, U.S. Army Honors Guard and the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday also at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department.
Monte Zierke died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2022
Monte was born on April 29, 1947, in Norfolk to Alfred and Ella (Behrens) Zierke. He was baptized June 1, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and confirmed on May 28, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. After graduating from Pierce High School in 1965, he served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 16, 1966, to Nov. 15, 1968.
Monte married Marcia Lunz on Sept. 25, 1970, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. After their marriage, Monte worked construction for a few years and was also a milkman until he started M&M Sanitation in April 1973. He was in the sanitation business for 44 years until he retired in February 2017.
Monte valued the time and work that he put in with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed bowling, watching sports, cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Fox News. He was a proud military veteran who served in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart in combat. He still kept in touch with some of his 1st Cavalry buddies.
He was named Outstanding Pierce Citizen in 2017 along with his spouse. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, Pierce Fire Department for 49 years, starting in 1973, past fire chief and assistant fire chief, Civil Defense coordinator and storm spotter, and he was active in the Nebraska State Fire Conventions.
Survivors include his spouse, Marcy Zierke of Norfolk; his children, Wendi (Dave) Petersen of Columbus, Gene (Erin) Zierke of Pierce, Mindy (Jon) Carpenter of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren Blake Petersen and Macy (Jake) Springer, Lawson Zierke and Jamisyn and Kaydence Carpenter; and siblings Gary (Donna) Zierke of Pierce and Debra (Troy) Leisner of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ella; and a brother, Gene.
Casketbearers will be Kyle Mattson, Jim Zierke, Steve Dolesh, Rod Schwartz, Dave Lienemann and Arnie Venteicher.
Honorary casketbearers will be all firefighters and Monte’s brothers in arms; Garry Ward, Tom Hyden, Mike Kopaczewski and Roger “Doc” Shirkey.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.