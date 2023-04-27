BLOOMFIELD — Services for Monica Ketelsen, 64, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Monica Ketelsen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.
In other news
OSMOND — Private family service for Steven F. “Steve” Thelen, 68, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Monica Ketelsen, 64, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Monica Ketelsen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
LAUREL — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…
WAYNE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, are pending with the Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…