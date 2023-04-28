BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Monica Ketelsen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Monica Ketelsen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2023
Monica Jo Ketelsen was born to Matt and JoAnn (Sladek) Kauth on July 30, 1958. She attended Wausa Public School through the fifth grade. Her parents moved to Verdigre to live on her grandparents’ farm.
Monica attended Verdigre Public School for one semester before her parents moved back to Wausa.
In October 1971, the family moved to Verdigre, where Monica graduated in 1976. At the age of 16, Monica started working at Alpine Village as a certified nurse assistant.
In March 1978, Monica met the love of her life. On Sept. 30, 1978, she and Lester Ketelsen were married. To this union three children were born: Bret, Wyatt and Christanna.
Before her children were born, Monica worked at North Star Services. In August 1984, she started working as a CNA and social worker at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, where she worked for over 37 years.
Monica had deep love for her spouse, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed raising a garden, flowers, and doing handiwork. She was a SHIP volunteer for several years helping people with their drug plans.
She leaves to mourn her spouse, Lester Ketelsen; children Bret (Patricia), Wyatt (Kristen) and Christanna; six grandchildren, Alex, Colton, Ryan, Joseph, Natalee and Griffin; brothers Wayne (Barb) Kauth, Joe (Rose) Kauth and Jerome (Theresa) Kauth; sisters Ann (Don) Forman and Bonita (Todd) Kopejtka; in-laws Richard (friend Kay Stark) Ketelsen, Lois (Gary) Sila, Dale (Mary) Ketelsen, Diane Ketelsen, Vicki Ketelsen, Don (Carol) Ketelsen, Jerry (Crystal) Ketelsen and LuRae (friend Roger Cook) Montgomery; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and JoAnn Kauth; parents-in-law Melvin and Myra Ketelsen; son-in-law Jeff Dale; sister-in-law Linda Jensen; and nephew Jeremy Kauth.