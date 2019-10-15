Monica Frisch

LINDSAY — Services for Monica A. Frisch, 87, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Visitation will resume Friday morning until the time of the service.

She died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Church and School and the Lindsay Fire and Rescue.

1932-2019

Monica Ann Frisch was the oldest girl in a family of 13 children born to Albert and Coletta (Ball) Sueper on April 19, 1932, at St. Bernard. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Church. She also attended school at St. Bernard and, following her schooling, she worked as a nanny in Humphrey.

On Aug. 29, 1951, Monica was united in marriage to George Charles Frisch at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They lived and farmed in the rural Lindsay area. Monica was a housewife and mother. She spent her life on the farm, harvesting and living life by the seasons, as well as helping raise livestock. She cooked, canned, baked, cleaned, sewed, embroidered, quilted and gardened. She was known for her wonderful baking and cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls, kolaches, apple dumplings and potato salad.

Monica was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the Guild. She was also a member of extension clubs, card clubs and quilting clubs. Monica also enjoyed helping and working with her daughters at Jarecki’s Greenhouse.

George and Monica loved to travel. They visited Las Vegas, China, Germany and Alaska.

Monica was an amazingly strong and talented woman. She only knew how to work hard and selflessly serve others. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.

George and Monica were blessed with and raised seven children, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Monica knew the value of strong family ties and had an unwavering faith in Christ.

Monica is survived by her seven children, Ann (Jim) Jarecki of Albion, Jacqueline (Dan) Prothman of Albion, Mike Frisch of Madison, Dennis (Cathy) Frisch of Newman Grove, Donald (Barb) Frisch of Newman Grove, Charles (Connie) Frisch of Norfolk, George Hunter (Shari) Frisch of Newman Grove; 21 grandchildren, Andy (Jenni) Jarecki, Jerry (Beth) Jarecki, Jeff (Lindsey) Jarecki, Alan (Liz) Jarecki, Heather (Scott) Brengelman, Susan (Dan) Staub, Eric (Victoria) Prothman, Jenessa (Freddie) Olson, LaNae (Mike) Drozd, Chantel (Jared) Sempek, Calvin (Allison) Frisch, Carl (Callie) Frisch, Renee (Nathan) Classen, Jordan (Brittany) Frisch, Brittany (Brad) Shelden, Robbie, Ben, William and Nicholas Frisch; 34 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. Robert Sueper of Omaha and Paul (Evelyn) Sueper of Ord; six sisters, Wilma Abler of Omaha, Romaine Lubischer of Humphrey, Betty (Bob) Huber of Omaha, Rose (Mark) Fuches of Grand Forks, N.D., Judy Boettcher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Karen (Sam) Becker of New Jersey, Alberta Sueper of Omaha; in-laws, Betty Sueper of Humphrey, Tom Snodgrass of Omaha, Gene (Rosanne) Frisch of Norfolk and Kathleen Fraundorfer of Madison; dear friend Cathy Wright of Albion; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; an infant son; two brothers, Ferd and Mark Sueper; a sister, Marilyn Snodgrass and in-laws Mark Abler, Don Lubischer, Bill Boettcher, Agnes (Joe) Geilenkirchen, Joe (Delores) Frisch, Viola (Tom) Finkral, Marcella (Ambrose) Reinhart and Jim Fraundorfer.

