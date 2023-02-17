 Skip to main content
Monette Pritchett

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Monette K. Pritchett, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Monette Pritchett died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Gilbert Morfeld

Gilbert Morfeld

STANTON — Services for Gilbert "Gib" Morfeld, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard…

Aron Spray

Aron Spray

MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Elmer Goodteacher

Elmer Goodteacher

NIOBRARA — Services for Elmer Goodteacher, 74, Aurora, Colo., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Elmer Goodteacher died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Colorado.

Gerald Jessen

Gerald Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ron Kallhoff

Ron Kallhoff

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ron Kallhoff, 78, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Arlene Steffen

Arlene Steffen

CROFTON — Arlene Steffen, 69, Crofton, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Anthony Wesseln

Anthony Wesseln

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee with the Rev. James Keiter officiating.

STANTON — Services for Gilbert “Gib” Morfeld, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

