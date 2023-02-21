Monette Pritchett

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Monette K. Pritchett, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
1958-2023
Monette passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her daughters and their love.
Monette Katherine Pritchett, daughter of George and Noma (Becker) Courtney, was born Jan. 11, 1958, at Lynch. She graduated from Lynch High School in 1976.
On July 31, 1976, Monette married Robert Pritchett at the United Methodist Church in Lynch. Together, they had three daughters, Jennifer, Andrea and Holly.
While her children were growing up, Monette ran a daycare in her home and worked part-time jobs throughout the Creighton community, including the Covered Wagon, Marlene’s Café, Heaton’s Food Center and Gragert’s Grocery Store.
Family was of the utmost importance to Monette. She made raising her children a priority. Life for her was even better when her grandchildren came along. They were her pride and joy. She made friends easily, taught her family to be kind to everyone, and taught them the grace of smiling through life’s struggles.
Sharing a meal with family and friends was a highlight for Monette. She enjoyed cooking and baking and shared this love of good food with her daughters. Monette also enjoyed gardening and growing flowers throughout her lifetime and especially loved the beauty of hydrangea and hibiscus.
For a time, Monette lived with her daughter, Andrea, and her family while her son-in-law was in the Air Force. They lived in different locations throughout the country including Phoenix, Ariz., Tacoma, Wash., and Colorado Springs. Monette really enjoyed the newness and excitement of city life.
Monette is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Bryan) Brown of Chadron, Andrea (Tom) Furnier of Brandon, S.D., and Holly (Kirk) Hernandez of Center; nine grandchildren, Sydney and Noah Brown, William and Evelyn Furnier, Kellen and Asher Vesely, and Wyatt, Elle and Reese Hernandez; mother Noma Courtney of Lynch; siblings Marty (June) Courtney of Lynch, and Georgia Courtney of Lynch; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.