PIERCE — Services for Steve Blank, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday with 7 p.m. prayer service at the church in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1956-2022
Steve entered his heavenly home at his acreage west of Pierce on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Steve was born Dec. 30, 1956, in Norfolk to Melvin and Mary (Synovec) Blank. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. Steve graduated from Pierce High School in 1975, and at the same time, met the love of his life Linda (Maas).
The couple got married on Oct. 3, 1975, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Steve was a lifelong member of this congregation and served on the church council several times.
Steve and Linda had three sons — Seth, Brett and Aaron — before giving one last try to have a girl. That blessing came with the birth of Darcie, and Steve could not have been any prouder.
Steve was a great man. He knew what mattered in life, and he did his best to pass those values to his family. He cared about his family and others deeply and would always be there to help when asked. Whether it was fish he caught or deer sausage he made, Steve loved sharing his blessings with others. He always wanted to make you feel like a friend.
Speaking of friends, there was no place Steve couldn’t find one. He often would strike up conversations with total strangers everywhere he went. Sometimes these conversations would last longer than his family would’ve liked as they often had places to be and wanted to be on time.
Steve was proud of his family as they are of him. He taught them to not fight over the small stuff. It was more important for his family to love each other and take care of one another than owning any earthly possession. He instilled his kids’ work ethic and made sure his boys mowed the yard “just right.” It could often be a daunting task.
Steve loved hunting and fishing — most of the time with friends and family. He had a passion for growing his own produce in his massive garden. He shared that same passion attending his kids’ sporting events and enjoyed showing the same support for his six grandkids.
Steve had so, so many good times. Playing fastpitch softball in his 20s and 30s, he crafted his friendly nature after games at the bar with his friends. He also loved taking family trips, playing late-night card games, spending days on the water catching fish or doing family work on the farm.
Steve was the center of it all even though he never wanted the attention. Steve was always there when you needed him — that’s what made him the best dad. From carrying furniture each time one of his kids moved houses to providing a sense of calmness and clarity when life got too tough, Steve had a knack for making it all better.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary.
He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Linda; his son, Seth and spouse Angela; son Brett and spouse Alissa; son Aaron and spouse Monica; and daughter Darcie and spouse Nick. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Makenna, Brynlee, Maci, Peyton, Owen, Graysen; brothers Mike (Bev) Blank, Mark (Deb) Blank and Roger (Trisha) Blank, all of whom he loved dearly.
Steve’s family is grateful for the time we had with Steve and want to share his memories with all of his friends and family. Casketbearers will be Wade Leisner, Nick Blank, Jeff Mass, Aaron Hooks, Kevin Maas, Trent Hoelscher, Justin Warneke and Chad Maas.
Honorary casketbearers will be Rick and Rose Schnoor, Dan and Kathy Blunck, Doug and Judy Haas, Dale and Sharon Bruening, Jim and Karen Wachter, Jay and Larell Meier and Roger and Cindy Warneke.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.