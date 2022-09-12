NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Peggy Letheby died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
1928-2022
Peggy Pearl Carrie (Hansen) Letheby was born on Feb. 14, 1928, in Winside to Otto and Mary Ann Hansen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. The family moved to Norfolk, and she graduated from Norfolk High School in 1946.
She was married to Fred Letheby on Sept. 1, 1946. Mr. Letheby passed away in 1995. The couple had three children, Robert, Peter,and Mary.
Peggy was a longtime and active member of St. John’s Lutheran and Shepherd of Peace churches. At Shepherd of Peace, Peggy taught Sunday School, assisted with Vacation Bible School, and was active in Shepherd’s Servants, the church’s women’s group.
She dedicated nearly 50 years of her life to supporting and following her husband’s coaching (mostly basketball) career at Norfolk Sacred Heart, Neligh, Stanton and Madison.
The couple took up golf in the 1960s and were among the charter members of Fair Play Golf Club. They spent much of their free time at Fair Play, playing with friends and family. Peggy earned women’s championships twice at Fair Play in the 1970s. She scored a hole-in-one during her many rounds at the course and teamed with Fred to win the club’s couple’s title.
She also was an avid follower of Husker football, regularly attending games in Lincoln with her husband, family and friends.
Peggy stayed at home to raise the couple’s three kids. Later, she worked part-time at Mode O’Day at Sunset Plaza and in downtown Norfolk. She also spent her free time knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening and making holiday crafts for the family. Family get-togethers usually included competitive card and board games with children and grandchildren.
She cherished her kids, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She also spent parts of every year at her mother’s farm near Winner, S.D., helping out with cooking and chores.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Otto; her stepfather, Lyle Hunt; two siblings, Maryann and Robert; a son-in-law, Dave Gibbs; and a grandson, Nicholas.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Judi), Peter, and Mary (Gibbs), all of Norfolk; grandsons Samuel and Timothy Gibbs of Norfolk, Robert, James (Cali) and Matthew Gibbs of Mankato, Minn., and Alexander (Paula) Letheby of Kansas City, Mo.; step-grandsons, Jason (Molly) Hunter of Texas and Tad (Jenny) Hunter of Utah; as well as great-granddaughters, Madeline of Kansas City and Leela of Yuma, Ariz..