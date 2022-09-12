WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Marlene Brockemeier died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1934-2022
Marlene Ann Brockemeier was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Beemer to Paul and Ida (Lierman) Buhk. She was baptized on Jan. 6, 1935, and later confirmed on March 21, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer by the Rev. Falsken. Marlene attended Beemer Public School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1952.
On July 3, 1955, she was united in marriage to Aaron Brockemeier at St. John’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. Niedner. After their marriage, the couple lived on farms before moving to the Brockemeier home place in the mid-1960s.
Marlene was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. She enjoyed polka music, putting together puzzles, cooking, helping with the animals on the farm and playing cards. Marlene loved her dogs that she had over the years.
Survivors include her daughters, Peg Fischer of West Point and Pam and Chris Svoboda of Wisner; her sons, Bruce Brockemeier of West Point and Brad and Theresa Brockemeier of Wisner; granddaughter Carrie and Marcus Laible and son Camden; sisters-in-law Ila Jean Burns of Hammond, Ind., and Agnella Loewe of Fremont.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Aaron; a son-in-law, Dan Fischer; and in-laws Arvolene and Richard Christ, Sylvia and Orville Iden and Jim Burns.