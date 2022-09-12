 Skip to main content
Marlene Brockemeier

WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Marlene Brockemeier died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

1934-2022

Marlene Ann Brockemeier was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Beemer to Paul and Ida (Lierman) Buhk. She was baptized on Jan. 6, 1935, and later confirmed on March 21, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer by the Rev. Falsken. Marlene attended Beemer Public School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1952.

On July 3, 1955, she was united in marriage to Aaron Brockemeier at St. John’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. Niedner. After their marriage, the couple lived on farms before moving to the Brockemeier home place in the mid-1960s.

Marlene was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. She enjoyed polka music, putting together puzzles, cooking, helping with the animals on the farm and playing cards. Marlene loved her dogs that she had over the years.

Survivors include her daughters, Peg Fischer of West Point and Pam and Chris Svoboda of Wisner; her sons, Bruce Brockemeier of West Point and Brad and Theresa Brockemeier of Wisner; granddaughter Carrie and Marcus Laible and son Camden; sisters-in-law Ila Jean Burns of Hammond, Ind., and Agnella Loewe of Fremont.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Aaron; a son-in-law, Dan Fischer; and in-laws Arvolene and Richard Christ, Sylvia and Orville Iden and Jim Burns.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

