CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Stokes, 107, Creighton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Marjorie Stokes died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Faith United Church in Creighton or the Special Olympics.
1915-2022
Marjorie H. Stokes (middle name is Francis, but Marjorie preferred and used “H”) was born Aug. 27, 1915, on a farm north of Plainview to Dote and Lola (Jones) Hannahs. Marjorie attended rural schools in Creighton and Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1933.
Marjorie was married to Leland Stokes on Oct. 3, 1936, at Pueblo, Colo. They celebrated 77 years together prior to his death in 2013. They lived in Pueblo for 10 years before moving to a farm south of Creighton, where they resided for 47 years, and then they moved to Creighton.
Marjorie worked at Creighton Care Centre. She loved horses, riding horses, dancing and traveling. They traveled often in their camper with their daughter, Shari. Marjorie was a member of the “Old Time Music Makers Band” for 22 years and was a longtime member of the Creighton Senior Center.
She was involved with the Special Olympics in Omaha for many years. Marjorie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Creighton, sang in the choir and served as president of the United Methodist Women.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Shari of Bloomfield; great-nephew Dwain (Brenda) Larson of Norfolk; and great-niece Linda Shrauger of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lee; sister Iva Larson; brother Phil Dietz; niece, Winona Larson; and in-laws, Bill (Jean) Stokes, Laurine (Vernon) Bartling, and Lois (Donald) Johnson.