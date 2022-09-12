 Skip to main content
Marie Kimball

Marie Kimball

NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Marie Kimball died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

1931-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Marie was born May 20, 1931, in Madison to Elmer and Martha (Vonderhoe) Scheffler. She was raised on the family farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1949. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and Nebraska Christian College, where she earned a teaching degree.

Marie taught country school for a year before marrying Wayne Kimball on June 28, 1953, at the Church of Christ in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with four children: Bruce, Karen, Susan and Terry. The family made their home in Norfolk.

Marie was an active member at First Christian Church in Norfolk all her life. She enjoyed Royals baseball, playing cards, doing puzzles, gardening and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Delbert Scheffler; and a sister, Doris Hledik.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne in 2014; brothers Virgil, Wayne and Aaron Scheffler; and a sister, Brenda Scheffler.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Madeline Lindemann

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.

Arline Adams

Arline Adams

NORFOLK — Services for Arline M. Adams, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arline Adams died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Louis Kerbel

Louis Kerbel

STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.

Gerald Ruskamp

Gerald Ruskamp

WISNER — Private services for Gerald Ruskamp, 65, Wisner, will be conducted.

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Peggy Letheby

Peggy Letheby

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marjorie Stokes

Marjorie Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Stokes, 107, Creighton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Ethel Frisch

Ethel Frisch

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the O’Neill First United Methodist Church in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

