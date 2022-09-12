NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marie Kimball died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1931-2022
Marie was born May 20, 1931, in Madison to Elmer and Martha (Vonderhoe) Scheffler. She was raised on the family farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1949. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and Nebraska Christian College, where she earned a teaching degree.
Marie taught country school for a year before marrying Wayne Kimball on June 28, 1953, at the Church of Christ in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with four children: Bruce, Karen, Susan and Terry. The family made their home in Norfolk.
Marie was an active member at First Christian Church in Norfolk all her life. She enjoyed Royals baseball, playing cards, doing puzzles, gardening and spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Delbert Scheffler; and a sister, Doris Hledik.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne in 2014; brothers Virgil, Wayne and Aaron Scheffler; and a sister, Brenda Scheffler.
