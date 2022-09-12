HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Help Your Neighbor Club of Hartington or to the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington.