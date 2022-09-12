STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.
Louis Kerbel died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.
1951-2022
Louis R. Kerbel, son of Ray and Mary (Koerber) Kerbel, was born Sept. 4, 1951, at Gregory, S.D. He attended school in Spencer.
On Oct. 3, 1970, Louis was united in marriage to Marcalene “Marcy” Holmberg. They were blessed with three children: Walter, Calley and Jeremy.
Louis was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton.
Louis is survived by his spouse, Marcy; children Walt (Lori) Kerbel and Jeremy (fiancé Jenny Carley) Kerbel; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Calley; parents Ray and Mary Kerbel; granddaughter Natasa; and his father- and mother-in-law.