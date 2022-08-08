O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Larry Pendergast died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Steve Blank, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will ofvficiate with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Hartington.
COLUMBUS — Services for Dorothy Gubbels, 94, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.