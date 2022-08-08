PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church.
Ida Pilger died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
1942-2022
Ida Mary Pilger was born in Pierce on Jan. 22, 1942, to Emil and Ruth (Gunzenhauser) Hank. She was baptized on April 5, 1942, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. Ida attended school in Hoskins and Carroll and graduated from Winside High School in 1960.
On June 28, 1960, she was united in marriage to Elwood Pilger in Yankton. After their marriage, the couple lived in several communities in Northeast Nebraska.
Ida had worked at M.G. Walbaum’s in Wakefield, Dale Electronics and Daylight Donuts in Norfolk, along with National Fiberglass and Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Ida enjoyed crocheting, canning, doodling and coloring, her Coca-Cola and the families “State Fair Food.”
Survivors include her spouse, Elwood Pilger of Wisner; her children: daughter Becky and Mike Leonard of Wayne, daughter Kelly Calhoon of South Sioux City, son Roger Pilger and Melissa Obermeyer of Carroll and son Woody and Kami Pilger of Pilger; 12 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Eleanor Clark of Granbury, Texas, and Carolyn Paustian of Wayne. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Ruth Hank; daughter Robin Pilger; grandchildren Robert and Jessi Calhoon; sister Twilla Goldman; and brothers Robert Hank and Bert Hank.