Dorothy Gubbels

COLUMBUS — Services for Dorothy Gubbels, 94, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Wednesday and continue until service time at the church.

Dorothy Gubbels died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Brookestone Acres.

Memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

1927-2022

Dorothy was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Laurel to Frank and Theresia (Tillman) Noelle. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1946. She then attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha.

Dorothy was married to Michael Gubbels on Nov. 27, 1951, in Randolph. They lived and farmed in Randolph until 1966 when they moved to Columbus. She then worked at Sears for 21 years until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, its guild and perpetual adoration and volunteered with the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Scow of Columbus; two sons, Douglas (Joan) Gubbels of Columbus and Gerard (Beverly) Gubbels of Columbus; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Theresia Noelle; spouse Michael Gubbels; and her siblings.

