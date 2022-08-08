BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
COLUMBUS — Services for Dorothy Gubbels, 94, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Steve Blank, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.