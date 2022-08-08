 Skip to main content
Dean Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will ofvficiate with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday, also at the church.

Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1954-2022

Dean Joseph was born on Aug. 14, 1954, in Yankton to Francis Fredrick and Margaret Katherine (Dreesen) Lammers. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School in 1972.

After high school, Dean worked various jobs at Lammers Skelly, for Richie Miller at Behlen Buildings and then at Prince Hydraulics in Hartington.

He retired on his birthday at age 65 in 2019.

Dean was an avid reader. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and making road trips in his pickup with his dog. Esther Larson was his good friend and companion through the years.

Dean loved stock cars and NASCAR racing. He drove a stock car and was known at the Cedar County Raceway as Dean “Raceman” Lammers.

Dean is survived by his three siblings, Dan “Diesel” (Joan) Lammers of Yankton, Denise (Bill) Webbert of Norfolk, Doug (Kelley) Lammers of Manson, Wash.; four nephews, Jake and Eric Acosta of Chaska, Minn., Kurt (Sarah) Lammers of Omaha with great niece Elle, Dylan Webbert of Lincoln and Ryan Webbert of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Margaret Lammers in 2020 and 2013, and nephew William Webbert III.

Pallbearers will be Tim Dresden, Jeff “Junior” Griess, Roger Buschelman, Tim Dwyer, Dan Eskins and Andy Anderson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

