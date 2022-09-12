NORFOLK — Services for Arline M. Adams, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arline Adams died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.
WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Stokes, 107, Creighton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the O’Neill First United Methodist Church in O’Neill.