Mona Mattern

Graveside services for Mona N. (Grosse) Mattern, 81, Bullhead City, Ariz., will be at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery (Grimton) north of Orchard.
The former Orchard resident passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, in a Las Vegas, Nev., hospital.
Mona was born Dec. 27, 1939, on the Hines family farm north of Venus to Edgar and Luella (Hines) Grosse. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and joined the Catholic church in 1966. Mona graduated from Creighton High School in 1957.
She married Larry Mattern on Dec. 7 of that year at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre.
Mona and Larry, a Nebraska Public Power District employee, lived in several towns across Nebraska before moving to Norfolk and then settling in Orchard in 1970.
After the death of Mona’s sister, Sandra, in 1970, Mona and Larry helped raise Sandra’s (and brother-in-law LeRoy’s) two daughters as their own, along with their three boys, Greg, Steve and Kevin.
Mona stayed busy raising her children and enjoyed being a spouse, mother and homemaker. In addition, she served as an E.M.T. with the Orchard Fire Department for many years.
Mona also was involved with the Orchard Community Club and the community’s annual celebration.
Mona and Larry, who passed away in 2012, spent their retirement years wintering in Arizona, where they made many new friends whom they considered their Arizona family. They returned to Orchard in the summers to spend time with family and old friends.
Over the years, Mona and Larry increased their time in Arizona until Mona moved there year-round in 2015. Even though she lived in Arizona, she remained a loyal Husker fan and had fun trying to convert her Arizona friends to the Big Red.
Mona had a big heart and often supported those in need. She touched many lives with her generosity. She was dearly loved by her family and countless friends.
In addition to her spouse, sister and brother-in-law, preceding her in death were her son, Steve; her parents; her brother, Larry; and sister-in-law Jan.
Survivors include her sons, Greg (Shari) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin (Lorretta) of Dell Rapids, S.D.; her nieces, Kim (Dave) Peterson, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Terra (Mike) Moore of Timnath, Colo.; daughter-in-law Cindy Mattern of Plainview; her brother, Randy (Pamela) Grosse of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.