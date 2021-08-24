Mona Mattern, Larry Mattern

ORCHARD — Graveside services for Mona and Larry Mattern will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
Larry Mattern died in 2012.
Mona Mattern died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
———
Larry G. Mattern was born July 10, 1937, in Yankton to Edwin and Ilene (Larson) Mattern. Larry lived in Gayville, S.D., until he was 8 years old. The family then moved to Bassett. He graduated in 1955 from Rock County High School.
Following graduation, Larry went to work for Lincoln Electric as a lineman, and later worked for the R.E.A. in Martin, S.D.
Mona N. Grosse Mattern was born on Dec. 27, 1939, on the Hines family farm, north of Venus. She attended school in Creighton and graduated in 1957.
Following graduation, Mona moved to Lincoln and worked in a law office.
On Dec. 7, 1957, Larry and Mona married at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They lived in many small Nebraska communities as Larry worked on a traveling electric line crew, building electric transmission lines. They settled in Norfolk for 10 years and eventually moved to Orchard in 1970.
In Orchard, they raised three sons: Greg, Steve and Kevin. Larry and Mona also raised Mona’s sister Sandra’s daughters, Kimberly and Terra, following their mother’s untimely death.
Larry and Mona enjoyed Orchard. They had many friends. Mona was an E.M.T. with the Orchard Volunteer Fire Department.
Larry enjoyed coaching little league baseball. Larry and Mona enjoyed their retirement years wintering in Arizona, where they made many new friends. They returned to Orchard in the summers to spend time with family and friends.
Eventually following Larry’s death in 2012, Mona spent more time in Arizona, becoming a year-around Arizona resident in 2015. But she continued to always say, “I am from Orchard.”
Left to mourn Larry and Mona are sons Greg (Shari) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin (Lorretta) of Dell Rapids, S.D.; a brother, Randy (Pamela) Grosse of Omaha; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Mattern of Plainview; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces Kim (Dave) Peterson of Fort Collins, Colo., and Terra (Mike) Moore of Timnath, Colo.; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
A lunch at the Orchard United Methodist Church will follow the service.