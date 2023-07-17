Mitsue Brunckhorst

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 07/17/2023 8:00 AM until 07/18/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge,
Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Holt, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox,
Lancaster, Madison, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton,
Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 17, 08:00 am through July
18, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Mitsue Brunckhorst

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1926-2023

At the age of 97, Mitsue peacefully entered eternal rest Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023, at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Mitsue Nakaganeku was born Jan. 30, 1926, to Tokuyuki and Matsu (Oyakawa) Nakaganeku in Haneji-son, Okinawa. Mitsue attended dancing and sewing schools before working at a dry-cleaning store, where she met Harold Brunckhorst. They were married at the American Consular Unit at Naha Okinawa on March 7, 1960, and remained married until Harold’s death in 2019. To this union were born Cindy, Gary, Harold Jr. and Kent.

Harold Sr. was honorably discharged from the Navy and flew back to San Diego, Calif., while Mitsue, Cindy and Gary left Ryukyu Islands, traveling on a ship across the ocean, reaching San Diego six weeks later. The family then traveled to Osmond, where Mitsue lived until 2019. Following the death of her spouse, she moved to Hemingford, living the remainder of her days with Cindy and Jim.

Being an accomplished seamstress, Mitsue sewed clothes for her children. You could always tell the Brunckhorst children because the boys had matching Gingham shirts, and Cindy would have a matching Gingham dress. Mitsue was proud to be an American, and on May 26, 1970, became a United States citizen.

After grasping the English language, Mitsue went to work at the Osmond hospital. This was the place where she learned many holiday customs. Coworkers showed her how to knit and crochet. Family, friends and coworkers were given Christmas stockings, pumpkins, stuffed animals and pillows. Besides sewing, Mitsue enjoyed watching her boys wrestle. She enjoyed cooking for her children and their families. The family joke was never turn your back because Mitsue would fill your empty plate and then say, “eat, eat.”

After many years working, it was time to retire at the age of 70. She was so touched when the hospital gave her a retirement party. After retirement, she would sometimes travel west with her good friend, Joan Baer, to visit their children Cindy and Jim. They would find many adventures along highway 20, making a six-hour trip turn into eight. This was during the age of no cell phones. When they arrived at their destination, they would laugh and talk about their adventures.

Even in her 90s, she continued to sew with poor eyesight — it was like she could sew by feel. She proudly taught her grandchildren sewing, as well as origami. She enjoyed watching sports on TV and all 4’10” would loudly cheer on the Huskers. She would shake her head in dismay when she found out her daughter didn’t watch Husker sports (so she watched with her son-in-law).

In 2013, she met her nieces Hiromi and Nozomi, forging a lasting relationship. Last January, aided by brother Hideo and nephew Masanobu in Okinawa, and U.S. families, Mitsue celebrated her Kajimaya, marking her 97th birthday.

She is survived by her brothers, Tokumi and Hideo of Okinawa; daughter Cindy (Jim) Baer of Hemingford; sons Gary (Barb) of Youngstown, Ohio, Harold Jr. (Linda) of Osmond and Kent (Sue) of Seward; grandchildren William Baer, April (Zach) Nelson, Brandon Brunckhorst, Jennifer Blevins, Gary Jr (McKenna) Brunckhorst, Brittany (AJ) Kleier, Nikki Brunckhorst (Tommy Grimes) and Jess(Chris) Perks; great-grandchildren Aydan Nelson, Jessa Backer, Peyton and Avery Brunckhorst, Jayven and Zach Blevins, Alana and Jerrod War Bonnett, Bentley Baer, Ryatt Berney, Hudson Kleier and Kai Grimes.

Mitsue was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; brothers Nobuo and Masaiku; and sisters Masako and Hatsuko; and grandson Dustin Brunckhorst.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Marciele Woodard

Marciele Woodard

A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.

Glen Stewart

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Bryan Kleensang

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Roger Wobbenhorst

Roger Wobbenhorst

RANDOLPH — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden.

Willard Walton

Willard Walton

NORFOLK — Services for Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willard Walton died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Mitsue Brunckhorst

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Phyllis Waldo

Phyllis Waldo

O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

Jack Morris

Jack Morris

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jack Morris will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Veranda Room at Divots. Jack died Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Cleone Snider

Cleone Snider

BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, of Butte will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara