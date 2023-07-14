Mitsu Brunkhorst

 Skip to main content
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department
of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and East-central Nebraska

WHEN... From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday July 15

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass,
Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas,
Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte,
Rock, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington,
Wayne, from July 15, 07:00 am through July 16, 10:00 pm.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Mitsu Brunkhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Jeffery Wiemers

Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Vicki Braunsroth

Vicki Braunsroth

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, Tabor, S.D., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.

Melvin Roth

Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lavona Kesting

Lavona Kesting

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.

Bill Barry

Bill Barry

WEST POINT — Services for Bill Barry, 78, West Point, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Military honors will follow the service with burial at 2 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Edward Parker

Edward Parker

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Hazel Allison

Hazel Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

