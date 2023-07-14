OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, Tabor, S.D., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.
WEST POINT — Services for Bill Barry, 78, West Point, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Military honors will follow the service with burial at 2 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.