Mitchel Kohl

MADISON — Services for Mitchel M. “Mitch” Kohl, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the funeral and visitation.
He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1959-2020
Mitchel Mike was born Feb. 28, 1959, in Madison County to Marlowe H. “Mike” and Mary Janice (Johnson) Kohl. He lived with his family on the family farm north of Madison until moving to the Enola Lake area. He graduated from Madison High School in 1977. After high school, Mitch attended Northeast Community College for auto body restoration.
Over the years, Mitch worked at the Jack & Jill Food Store, M&H Oil Co., the Creston Co-op, and the Humphrey Co-op, Cross Dillon and lastly at Great Dane. He took pride in the oil changes and tire changes and rotations necessary to maintain farm equipment.
Mitch enjoyed painting cars for other people. He painted and restored at 1973 Roadrunner for Allen and 1972 Charger for Andrew. A favorite pastime was collecting toy tractors and model cars.
On Aug. 18, 2001, Mitch married Kathy (Lintner) Freudenburg at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison.
Mitch enjoyed being at Lake Okoboji, Arnold’s Park, car shows, swap meets or plowing and tilling gardens. He kept busy running his own lawn service or helping on the family farm driving the grain cart at harvest season.
Mitch loved his time with his family especially his grandchildren on trips to the Henry Doorly Zoo, playing in the pool or just playing in the backyard.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy; his stepsons, Allen (Beth) Freudenburg and Andrew Freudenburg (girlfriend Kayla Lundry); his grandchildren, Avery, Jace and Rylee; his sisters, Mary (Jim) Jetensky and Sheila (Tony) Kampa; and several nieces and nephews.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law Steven and Cathy Kohl; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Bernice Lintner; and brothers-in-law Jeff Boe and Mike Avok.
The funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website.
Memorials are requested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.