Mitch Kohl

MADISON — Services for Mitch M. Kohl, 61, Norfolk, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home. He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Maedean Peters

NORFOLK — Service for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater City Cemetery, rural Clearwater.

Joel Kee

Private services for Joel J. Kee, 83, formerly of Brunswick, will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh, N.C. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Keith Eggers

TILDEN —  Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Marlan Barstow

AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Marlan D. Barstow, 93, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview. He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth. Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerry Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Sally Townsend

CROFTON — Services for Sally A. Townsend, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Jose Rivera

NORFOLK — Services for Jose M. Rivera, 43, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Jack Peters

CREIGHTON — Private family services for Jack Peters, 61, Creighton, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

