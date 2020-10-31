Mitch Kohl

MADISON — Services for Mitch M. Kohl, 61, Norfolk, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home. He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Service for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater City Cemetery, rural Clearwater.
Private services for Joel J. Kee, 83, formerly of Brunswick, will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh, N.C. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Marlan D. Barstow, 93, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview. He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth. Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Sally A. Townsend, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Jack Peters, 61, Creighton, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.