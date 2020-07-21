Miriam Samuelson

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Miriam L. Samuelson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church or Newman Grove City Pool.
1927-2020
Miriam Louise Samuelson, daughter of Elmer and Anna (Nelson) Bonner, was born Sept. 25, 1927, at Tilden. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, attended rural School District 28 in Madison County and graduated from Newman Grove High School with normal training. She furthered her education at Wayne State College, receiving her teaching certificate, and taught country school for a number of years.
On June 1, 1950, Miriam married Junior L. Samuelson at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. They made their home on a farm 8 miles southwest of Meadow Grove, where they farmed for nearly 50 years and were blessed with four children: David, Annette, Dale and Connie. A big part of Miriam’s life was the tender-loving care she provided for her daughter, Connie. Miriam later worked at the Tilden Nursing Home as a nurse aide.
She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and for the past 50 years has been a member of St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church and the ladies aid. She was also a member of Emerick Goldenrod Extension Club. She enjoyed hosting pheasant hunters from all over, growing bountiful gardens and a large variety of beautiful flowers that she loved to make into bouquets and share with family and friends. She was a great cook and enjoyed baking.
Miriam is survived by her children: David L. (Marilyn) Samuelson of Madison, Annette K. Croft of Omaha, Dale L. (Lisa) Samuelson of Norfolk and Connie S. Samuelson of Newman Grove; nine grandchildren: Mike D. Samuelson of Ogallala, Richard D. Samuelson of North Bend, Jared L. Samuelson of Hickman, Barry L. Croft of Omaha, Andrea M. Croft of Omaha, Sarah L. Croft of Omaha, Jeanna R. Knudson of Omaha, Laura A. Samuelson of Anselmo and Chris L. Samuelson of Papillion; 14 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Louis Bonner; and her spouse, Junior Samuelson.
