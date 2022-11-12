Miriam Lopez Perez

MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
In other news
MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, of Hoskins are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.
COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
Memorial services for Lawrence Jordan were Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Cross, with the Rev. Will Stuever officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Nebraska.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeff Frady died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at his residence in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Wettlaufer, 94 of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Churc…
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Lavon L. Johnson, 94, Plainview, formerly of Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.