Miriam Lopez Perez

MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, of Hoskins are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Karen Merchant

WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

Beth Walton

COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Lawrence Jordan

Memorial services for Lawrence Jordan were Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Cross, with the Rev. Will Stuever officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Nebraska.

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeff Frady died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at his residence in Norfolk.

Mary Lou Wettlaufer

O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Wettlaufer, 94 of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Churc…

Lavon Johnson

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Lavon L. Johnson, 94, Plainview, formerly of Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

