MADISON — Memorial services for Miranda M. Rawlings, 33, were March 4 at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be at a later date.
Miranda Rawlings died Feb. 18, 2022, in Madison.
———
Miranda MaeLynn Rawlings was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Rawlings; a cousin, Cole; and an uncle, Larry. Survivors are her children, Jasmine, Omar and Anthony Contreras of Madison; her father, Bill Rawlings (Tammy) of Columbus; a sister, Kaylee Rawlings of Norfolk; close friend, Sarah; and many friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.