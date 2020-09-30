You have permission to edit this article.
Miranda Caniglia

NORFOLK — Services for Miranda M. Caniglia, 47, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and continue until the time of service.

She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1973-2020

Miranda was born April 3, 1973, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Randall Brunt and Rita Vondrak. She graduated from Polaris High School in 1993. Miranda worked in various places. She was a mechanic, caregiver, computer tech and many other professions. She was a kind and loving woman, very funny and always full of life. She loved to help others. Most of all, her grandkids were the light of her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara (Jeremiah) Booth of Glendale, Ariz., and Torri (Ysidro) Sherwood of Casa Grande, Ariz.; grandchildren Jayden Reed, Athena Nolan, Maeve Booth, Ysidro Sherwood, Jr. and Maxwell Sherwood; sisters Annette (Douglas) Evans of Plainview, Amanda (Lloyd) Pettis of Phoenix, Melissa (Stephen) Bradner of New River, Ariz.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving extended friends she considered family.

Miranda was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Rita; a stepfather, Donald Nolan; and a son, Johnathon Owen on Aug. 1, 2020.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

