NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.
Mindy Dila died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Omaha.
1985-2023
Mindy Ann was born July 29, 1985, to Robert “Bob” and Denise (Wollschlager) Cook in Phoenix, Ariz. She attended grade school at Manzanita Elementary School in Phoenix, Ariz., until the fourth grade. In 1995, Mindy and her family moved to Norfolk. Mindy then finished grade school at Northern Hills Elementary. Mindy went to Norfolk Junior High before graduating from Norfolk Senior High in 2003.
Mindy had many jobs while she lived in Norfolk, including as a newspaper carrier, babysitter, at Burger King, Dairy Queen and Town and Country Insurance. Mindy moved to Omaha in 2008, where she worked for Option Care Health and was a clinical programs specialist at Castia Rx.
Mindy met the love of her life, Ermond Dila. They were united in marriage in October 2020.
Mindy loved making crafts, especially making wreaths with her Mama. She loved going on motorcycle rides with her Papa. Her Papa was her favorite auto mechanic. Mindy loved teasing her little brother whenever she could get away with it. Mindy adored her nephew, and they loved taking silly selfies together.
Mindy loved reading. She loved to lip sync to ABBA songs. She loved The Little Mermaid, Gilligan’s Island, Christmas Vacation and Elf movies.
Mindy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her laugh and her silliness.
Mindy Ann is survived by her spouse; parents Robert and Denise Cook of Norfolk; favorite brother Shawn Cook of Norfolk; nephew Trystyn of Lincoln; many aunts, uncles, cousins, two dogs and three cats.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Ardith Cook and Don and Dee Wollschlager, two aunts, two uncles and one cousin.
A meal will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.