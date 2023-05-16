 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mindy Dila

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.

Mindy Dila died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Omaha.

1985-2023

Mindy Ann was born July 29, 1985, to Robert “Bob” and Denise (Wollschlager) Cook in Phoenix, Ariz. She attended grade school at Manzanita Elementary School in Phoenix, Ariz., until the fourth grade. In 1995, Mindy and her family moved to Norfolk. Mindy then finished grade school at Northern Hills Elementary. Mindy went to Norfolk Junior High before graduating from Norfolk Senior High in 2003.

Mindy had many jobs while she lived in Norfolk, including as a newspaper carrier, babysitter, at Burger King, Dairy Queen and Town and Country Insurance. Mindy moved to Omaha in 2008, where she worked for Option Care Health and was a clinical programs specialist at Castia Rx.

Mindy met the love of her life, Ermond Dila. They were united in marriage in October 2020.

Mindy loved making crafts, especially making wreaths with her Mama. She loved going on motorcycle rides with her Papa. Her Papa was her favorite auto mechanic. Mindy loved teasing her little brother whenever she could get away with it. Mindy adored her nephew, and they loved taking silly selfies together.

Mindy loved reading. She loved to lip sync to ABBA songs. She loved The Little Mermaid, Gilligan’s Island, Christmas Vacation and Elf movies.

Mindy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her laugh and her silliness.

Mindy Ann is survived by her spouse; parents Robert and Denise Cook of Norfolk; favorite brother Shawn Cook of Norfolk; nephew Trystyn of Lincoln; many aunts, uncles, cousins, two dogs and three cats.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Ardith Cook and Don and Dee Wollschlager, two aunts, two uncles and one cousin.

A meal will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Harold Strelow

Harold Strelow

PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be c…

Shirley Papenhausen

Shirley Papenhausen

COLERIDGE — Shirley Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Larry Kruse

Larry Kruse

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Larry Kruse, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk. Park next to the marquee and follow the red sidewalk to the Veranda room. Light refreshments will start at 10:30 a.m.

Magdalene Otten

Magdalene Otten

WISNER — Services for Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Harold Strelow

Harold Strelow

PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will …

Francis Bayer

Francis Bayer

DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Connie Schaaf

Connie Schaaf

ATKINSON — Connie Schaaf, 73, Atkinson, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.

Janelle Peters

Janelle Peters

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Debra Baker

Debra Baker

SEWARD — Services for Debra Baker, 70, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara