Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.
Mindy passed away Jan. 6, 2023, in Omaha.
O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Petersen, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Keith H. Jech, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
WAUSA — Services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post…
TILDEN — Services for Lance Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lance Thomsen died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Ann Crabb died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
