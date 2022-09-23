 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milton Wennekamp

Milton Wennekamp

SHELL CREEK — Services for Milton Wennekamp, 88, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, northeast of Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.

Milton Wennekamp died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

1933-2022

Milton Lavern “Milt” Wennekamp was born Nov. 9, 1933, in rural Platte County to Reinhold and Frances (Wendt) Wennekamp. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leigh. Milt attended Platte County District 58 School and graduated from Creston High School in May 1951. On Dec. 13, 1951, Milt enlisted in the Army National Guard of the United States and the Army National Guard of Nebraska. Milt was honorably discharged on Feb. 6, 1966, after serving for 14 years.

Milton married Esther E. Schreiber on Sept. 19, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, ELCA — Shell Creek and together they had five children.

After their marriage, they lived in Columbus for a few years and then bought a farm in Colfax County where Milt raised livestock and various crops. Along with farming, Milt was employed at Behlen Mfg. in Columbus for 42 years before retiring in 1999. In his later retirement years, he was a self-proclaimed “domestic engineer” who embraced making pumpkin pies, peppernut cookies and popcorn. Anyone that knew Milt, knew he was a jack of all trades — there was nothing that he wouldn’t try to build or repair. He was a master at metal fabrication and was willing to help anyone repair anything.

Milt was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church — Shell Creek for over 65 years and was very active in church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and on numerous committees. Milt also spent many years on the school board for Richland Grade School. Currently, he belonged to the Behlen Retiree “40 Year Club” and the American Legion.

Milton was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren’s activities. He also enjoyed dancing, Nebraska sports, playing sheep-head and pinochle and watching Westerns. Milt and Esther enjoyed traveling together and made it to 46 states and Canada.

Milton is survived by sister Millie Wennekamp of Columbus; daughter Cheryl Brewer of Columbus; daughter Susan (Kevin) Hellbusch of Creston; son Larry (Patti) Wennekamp of Schuyler; daughter Sandra (Jim) Swanson of Columbus; son Jim (Trish) Wennekamp of Battle Creek; grandchildren Hilary (Craig) Muhle of Elkhorn, Madeline (Nick Wright) Brewer of Columbus, Brittany Brewer of Columbus, Benjamin (Amanda) Hellbusch of Columbus, Tyler (Jessica) Hellbusch of Columbus, Melissa (Eric) Freudenburg of Ainsworth, Aaron (Tayler) Hellbusch of Columbus, Justin (Keely) Wennekamp of Grand Island, Clayton (Rachael) Wennekamp of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Katie (Levi) Stork of Omaha, Miranda Swanson of Columbus, Wyatt Swanson of Columbus, Taylor (Ciara) Wennekamp of Norfolk; stepgrandchildren Travis (Maria) Brewer of Duncan, Heidi Brewer of Omaha, Danielle Brewer of Ames, Trenton (Laura Johnson) Swanson of Omaha, Katie (Jose) Menchaca of Omaha, Landon (Alisha) Ziemba of Shawnee, Kan., Lukas Ziemba of Lincoln, Jaden Ziemba of Norfolk; 27 great-grandchildren and one due in October; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Milton was preceded in death by parents Reinhold and Frances Wennekamp, spouse Esther Schreiber; infant brother Lester Wennekamp; and son-in-law John Brewer

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor’s choice.

Tags

In other news

John Neth

John Neth

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legi…

Christian Arduser

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Christian J. “Chris” Arduser, 47, Belden, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Mary Bartling Schuett

Mary Bartling Schuett

CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Bartling Schuett, 73, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Christian Arduser

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Joyce Cutshall

Joyce Cutshall

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Cutshall, 68, of Norfolk will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life that is open to the public will begin at 7 p.m. at 607 N. 37th St., Norfolk.

Joseph Preister

Joseph Preister

HUMPHREY — Services for Joseph A. Preister, 36, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.

Jean Reiman

Jean Reiman

BUTTE — Services for Jean Reiman, 82, of Butte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Delbert Christensen

Delbert Christensen

LINDSAY — Services for Delbert L. “Del” Christensen, 80, formerly of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Robert Strong

Robert Strong

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Robert P. Strong, 76, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Chris Phelps officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legi…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara