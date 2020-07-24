Milton Pochop

FREMONT — Services for Milton W. Pochop, 83, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Revs. Richard Crooks and Leland Foreman will officiate with burial in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Limited visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Health guidelines will be followed at the service and visitation.
He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
———
Milton W. Pochop was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Dallas, S.D., to William and Genevieve (Rice) Pochop. Milton was raised in the Pierce area. He moved to Norfolk, after high school. He started working for the Norfolk State Hospital.
He married Edna O’Neal in 1954. They later divorced. In 1959, he came to Fremont to work on a dairy farm in Saunders County, driving a bulk milk truck.
Milton married Jill I. Mather on Aug. 1, 1965, in Norfolk. He also worked for Kavich Furniture Store. He retired from Magnus Farley Metal in 2000 after 38 years.
He and the love of his life, Jill, remodeled houses, enjoyed doing crafts and playing his accordion. They took many trips with Moostash Joe Tours, and he drove on tours of Nebraska with the antique car club and was in car shows.
Milton was a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont and Eagles Club F.O.E. 200 of Fremont, a member of the Z.C.B.J. at Lynch and was a member of the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association since 1999.
He is survived by spouse, Jill; a son, Russell Pochop (Brenda Waters) of Hastings; daughters Rhonda Lueders of Norfolk and Rolanda (Tim) Powell of Kenesaw; sisters De Etta Miller of Fremont, Elvena Herbolsheimer of Norfolk and Natalie Hill of Rockdale, Texas; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Mather of Norfolk and best friend, Norman Heller of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Roderick Pochop; grandson Ryan Pochop; granddaughter Katie Pochop; daughter-in-law Pam Pochop; in-laws Gerry Eckert, Shirley Whipple, Lyle and Charles Mather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermmemorialchapels.com.