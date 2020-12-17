Milo Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Milo G. Johnson, 93, Manhattan, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be private and burial with military honors will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
He died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice.
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home of Manhattan is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2020
Milo Gene Johnson was born on July 31, 1927, to Harry and Martha (Heitman) Johnson at the family farm north of Laurel.
He married Muriel Nelson on May 20, 1951, and they farmed until 1999. In 2016, Milo and Muriel moved to Kansas to be closer to family.
Milo served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He and Monte were able to travel to Washington, D.C., on the Veterans Honor Flight in 2009.
On Nov. 18, 2020, he was honored for his military service at a pinning ceremony at Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice.
Milo was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. He served on the National Resource District, and the family was named Cedar County Soil Conservation Honor Family by the Omaha World Herald.
Milo was on a bowling team and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Milo is survived by his spouse, Muriel; sons Robert and Monte and spouse Laurie. Along with his wife and sons, Milo took delight in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Danelle and Andrew Dalton, Owen, and Miles of Olathe, Kan.; Jeremy Johnson of Shawnee, Kan.; and Nathan and Catherine Johnson, Nora, Lila, and August of Overland Park, Kan.
Milo also is survived by his sister, Helen Lockwood; a sister-in-law, Verna Johnson; a sister-in-law, Joan Johnson; a brother-in-law, Merlyn and spouse Eleanor Nelson; a brother-in-law, Marvin Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Milo was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark in 1953; his brothers, Vern and Daryl; a sister-in-law, Donna Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Merle Lockwood.
Milo will be greatly missed.
Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.