NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Miles Kerber died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2022
Miles Eugene Kerber was born Feb. 23, 1958, to James Herman and DeLoris Susan (Huston) Kerber Sr. in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk High School and graduated in 1976.
Miles married Annette Guggenmos in Stanton. To this union, two children were born, Lacey and Logan.
Miles lived in Norfolk all his life, working as a truck driver, following in his father’s footsteps. He attended Home Union Chapel and Sunday School as a child.
Miles enjoyed fishing, working on cars, attending cruise night in Norfolk and spending time with family and friends.
Miles is survived by his mother, DeLoris Kerber; life partner, Annette Kerber; daughter Lacey (Todd) Brooks; son Logan Kerber; stepson Levi Charf; and siblings Michelene Herley, James (Maggie) Kerber Jr., Joni (Kim) McDaniel, Kelley (JB) Watson and Jeremy (Lisa) Kerber.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerber Sr.; brother-in-law Ray Herley; and his grandparents.