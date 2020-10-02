Mildred Zimmer

PIERCE — Services for Mildred J. “Millie” Zimmer, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Private services for Zelma Meyer, 88, Atkinson, will be at a later date at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for James W. Krzycki, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Patrick Sparling will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin, 69, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Norman D. Kurpjuweit, 75, Ainsworth and O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.
WAYNE — Private services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.