You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred Zimmer

PIERCE — Services for Mildred J. “Millie” Zimmer, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Zelma Meyer

Zelma Meyer

ATKINSON — Private services for Zelma Meyer, 88, Atkinson, will be at a later date at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Mildred Zimmer

Mildred Zimmer

PIERCE — Services for Mildred J. “Millie” Zimmer, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Jim Best

Jim Best

Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

James Krzycki

James Krzycki

COLUMBUS — Services for James W. Krzycki, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Patrick Sparling will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Constance Marroquin

Constance Marroquin

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin, 69, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Norman Kurpjuweit

Norman Kurpjuweit

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Norman D. Kurpjuweit, 75, Ainsworth and O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Jim Best

Jim Best

Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.

Viola Meyer

Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Private services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Arthur Huber

Arthur Huber

CREIGHTON — Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-