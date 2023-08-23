NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred B. Vasicek, 98, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Private burial will follow.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Mildred Vasicek died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Madison.
1924-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Mildred was born in Ord on Aug. 25, 1924, to Frank and Francis (Lancova) Polak. She grew up and attended school in Ord, where she graduated high school in 1942. After graduating, she worked as a welder in a shipyard in Maryland during World War II.
On Dec. 11, 1945, Mildred married Jerry Vasicek. The couple lived together in various Nebraska towns, including Dix, Ord and Schuyler, before moving to Mount Horeb, Wis., 1961. They moved back to Nebraska in 1966, living in Madison initially.
In 1972, the couple moved to Elkhorn to manage a trailer court together for three years, before returning to settle down in Madison. They had four children. Jerry died in September 2002.
Mildred was always a hard worker, whether it be on the family’s farm or any of her various other jobs, working at restaurants, dry cleaners and even a hatchery. In later years, she worked in the kitchen at Tyson until she retired at 88 years old.
Mildred was known for her cooking, with her kolaches being a family favorite. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and painting the woodwork pieces that her spouse, Jerry, would make. She also had a green thumb — she loved to tend to her flowers and pickle and can her vegetables.
Mildred and Jerry loved to go to polka dances in Ord and even won a waltzing contest.
She is survived by her children, Beverly and Bob Ellis, Charlene and Mark Rakowsky and Jerry Vasicek, Jr. and his significant other, Galla Pleskac Smith; her brother, Jerry Polak and his spouse, Ruth; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; sister Betty Manchester; brothers Frank, Hank and Joe Polak; her son, Roger Vasicek; and grandson Matthew Rakowsky.
