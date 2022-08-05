Mildred VanBuren

O’NEILL — Services for Mildred M. (Seger) VanBuren, 86, formerly of Norfolk and Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at Biglin’s Mortuary.
1935-2022
Mildred passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Wayne where she had resided for the last five years since her spouse Ervin’s death on June 24, 2017.
Mildred Mae Seger was born on Sept. 23, 1935, at home near Atkinson to Frank Edward and Viola Clara (Osborne) Seger, the second youngest of 10 children. She grew up and attended rural schools in the Atkinson area, and then attended Atkinson High School.
She met Ervin Leroy VanBuren when he was home on leave from the Navy in 1950, at the roller-skating rink in Atkinson. The two were wed on May 20, 1951, at the Methodist Church in O’Neill in a double wedding ceremony with their friends, Marlene Geary and Bill Kiser.
They lived on a ranch near Atkinson for a time, and their three children — Linda Mae, Sharon Kay and Michael Ervin — were born. Later, they moved to O’Neill, then to the Wisner and Stanton areas in the late ‘50s, where they farmed. They made their home in Stanton in 1975 and then moved to Norfolk in the 1980s.
Mildred began working for the Norfolk Public School system as a paraprofessional in 1988 and retired in 2000, but continued to substitute for several more years. She was so important to the children in her special-needs classrooms.
Mildred loved being a grandmother and couldn’t wait to be a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook and bake, raised a large garden and beautiful flowers, as well as crocheted and embroidered many items. She also enjoyed camping and fishing.
Mildred is survived by her three children, Linda (Donald) Hoehne of Laguna Vista, Texas, Sharon McQuistan of Wayne and Michael (Shelly) VanBuren of Billings, Mont.; eight grandchildren, Donald Jr. (Krista) Hoehne, Laura (Abraham) Tatpati, Christina (Brian) Larson, Teresa (Jessy) Mick, Sheryl (Alex Garcia) Salmons, Alex Garcia, John McQuistan, Francesca Davis and Raschelle (Brad) Drumheller; 11 great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Alexander and Abigail Tatpati, Brett (Shantel) Hendrix and Tom Hendrix, Siera and Cailee Brugger, Emil and Emily Davis, Jordan Milledge, and Britton and Willow Drumheller; a great-great grandson, Braydon Hendrix; a sister, Margaret Seger of California; sisters-in-law Wilma Buckles of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Vivian VanBuren of O’Neill; brother-in-law Willard VanBuren of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; granddaughter Jacqualyn VanBuren; great-grandson Matthew Hendrix; son-in-law Gayle McQuistan; sister Maxine (Edgar) Bulau; seven brothers Edward Seger, Clifford (Jeanne) Seger, Raymond (Helen) Seger, Orville (Louella) Seger, Ralph (Fern) Seger, Calvin Seger and James Seger; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ralph and Gertrude VanBuren; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ralph (Etta) VanBuren, Jr., Donald VanBuren, Marvella (Robert) Jonas, Frankie Buckles, Paul Benedict and Wayne and Carl Butler.
Mildred passed away at the age of 86 years, 10 months and 9 days.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.