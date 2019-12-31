Mildred Stewart

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mid” E. Stewart, 102, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air.
Memorials can be addressed to the Norfolk Arts Center or V.F.W. Auxiliary.
Mildred “Mid” Stewart was born Aug. 11, 1917, to Samuel and Elizabeth Stewart on a farm located 3 miles west and 1.5 miles north of Norfolk. During her elementary school days, she walked 1.5 miles to the Born School with her brother, James, and sisters Gladys and Helen. Her farm chores consisted of milking the cows, raising melons, hoeing sunflowers and digging out cockleburs.
Mildred enjoyed music; she sang at local fairs and civic events during her youth.
Upon graduation from Norfolk High School, her first job was at the Five and Dime, better known at Hested’s on Norfolk Avenue. On Aug. 30, 1942, she began her 73-year career at General Wholesale, later known as Affiliated Foods Midwest.
She worked her way up from clerk to a corporate accountant. Throughout her career, she used her Remington typewriter, pounding away on it six days a week. Converting to the computer was one change she did not make.
Mid was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 1644 of the Norfolk V.F.W. for over 50 years. She served as flag bearer for 30 years. She was known for her promotion of poppy sales.
Flower gardening, travel, card clubs, shows, civic events, social and family gatherings were the highlights of her personal life. She enjoyed the Ice Capades, air shows, the circus visits, concerts, picnics at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park or Yellow Banks or visiting her family in Colorado, California, Florida and Arizona. These moments, she captured with her Kodak camera.
Mid was featured on the local news edition of Lance’s Journal in October 2009 and was honored as a Nebraska citizen that represents extraordinary dedication for the betterment of the business community in Nebraska.
On July 9, 2009, Mid was presented the “Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska” award from the governor.
Affiliated Foods Midwest Learning Center was dedicated to Mid for her commitment to the grocery industry.
Mid received the Women Grocers’ of America Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing her as an industry woman whose loyalty and distinguished career have been a source of pride and inspiration for the community.
Affiliated Foods was not only Mid’s life work, it was her family. Since she had no immediate family members in Nebraska, she relied on fellow co-workers for day-to-day assistance and friendship, and she provided the same generous friendship and assistance in return.
Mid was recognized for her quick wit and recollection of company history. She witnessed the growth of General Wholesale from 35 employees in 1942 to over 800 in 2012 as Affiliated Foods Midwest. She adapted to a changing industry, enduring the warehouse fire in 1968, expanded service lines and automation. One thing that never changed was her commitment to her family and co-workers, and her loyalty and dedication to Affiliated Foods Midwest.
Mid continued her love of music, singing along with the Christmas carols during this holiday season and engaging in creating decorations.
Bird watching was her daily past time at Bel Air.
Mid was baptized into the Christian faith in August 2016.
Mid attributed her longevity to her positive attitude. She enjoyed one day at a time and stated, “The Lord will call me home when the time is right.”
Mid was called home by the Lord on Dec. 24, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air.
Mid is survived by her niece, Sherry (Shay) Grusd and spouse Gregg and her grandnephews, Scot Chadwick, Todd Lewis and Adam Chadwick and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Stewart; a brother, James Steward; and sisters Gladys Stewart, and Helen Hermann and dear friends Harlan and Carolyn Prauner.
Correspondence can be mailed to Betty Froehlich, 1900 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. It will be forwarded to the family.