Mildred Scheer

MADISON — Services for Mildred A. Scheer, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. John Lutheran Church, Green Garden, in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
She died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
———
Mildred was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Norfolk, the daughter of Fred and Selma “Eucker” Freudenburg. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Madison, where she attended school. She graduated from Madison High School with the class of 1945.
Mildred married Ted Scheer on Dec. 14, 1947. They resided on a farm west of Madison. Following the death of her spouse, Mildred remained on the farm for four years before moving into Madison in 1983. In 2008, Mildred moved into Countryside Home.
Mildred was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church and was active in its ladies aid. She enjoyed playing cards with her children and grandchildren.
Mildred is survived by her sons and their spouses, Vern and Sandy Scheer and Dan and Nancy Scheer, all of Madison; a daughter, Karen Scheer of Owassa, Okla.; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ted, in 1979; and her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.