Mildred Roland

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church in Randolph with a 3:30 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and 6 p.m. rosary for the public.
She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.